Auburn Tigers Basketball Adds Four-Star to 2025 Recruiting Class
Head coach Bruce Pearl has been busy on the recruiting trail as the Auburn Tigers’ 2025 recruiting class has gained its third member - their second commitment this week.
Sebastian Williams-Adams, a four-star power forward, is the latest recruit to commit to Pearl and the Tigers. The commitment came almost 1.5 months after Williams-Adams’ official visit on Sept. 6.
Williams-Adams, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound native of Houston, is the No. 44 player nationally in the class of 2025 according to 247Sports. Williams-Adams is now the highest-rated recruit in Auburn’s class.
“His defensive versatility is potentially his best asset,” 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein said. “Williams-Adams is extremely switchable on that end of the floor and legitimately able to slide his feet and keep opposing guards in front of him. He'll show flashes of getting rebounds in traffic and is bouncy enough with multiple jumps to tip balls to himself with both hands. While he has fairly modest rebounding totals (4.1 per game), at least part of that is because his defensive versatility pulls him away from the paint so frequently.”
Williams-Adams chose the Tigers over programs such as Alabama, Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Purdue and Tennessee.
"Auburn has a history," Williams-Adams told Auburn Undercover. "Coach Pearl has explained to me several times about their big guards and forwards. They have made it seem like a family environment, not just a recruiting trip. It has kind of just been coach Pearl hanging out with us.”
With the addition of Williams-Adams, Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class is now ranked 14th nationally according to 247Sports.
Williams-Adams joins Kaden Magwood and Simon Walker in Auburn’s 2025 haul. Magwood, a 6-foot-1, four-star guard from Charlotte, N.C., is the No. 44 player nationally according to 247Sports. Walker, a 6-foot-4, four-star guard from Huntsville, Ala., is the No. 135 player nationally according to 247Sports.