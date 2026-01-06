Auburn Makes Splash Addition in Transfer Portal, Presumed Starting QB

The Auburn Tigers make an unsurprising but still major splash in the transfer portal. According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, quarterback Byrum Brown is headed to the Plains. After a big season, he's one of the top players in the transfer portal.

BREAKING: USF standout transfer QB Byrum Brown has Committed to Auburn, he tells @On3sports



The 6’3 230 QB totaled 4,116 Yards and 42 TDs this season



He’s one of the top players in the portalhttps://t.co/avZLZszAnz pic.twitter.com/OrLDZRhy4s — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 6, 2026

His head coach, Alex Golesh, was hired by Auburn last month to replace Hugh Freeze. This opened the door wide open to have Brown join a quarterback room in need of help. All three quarterbacks, Jackson Arnold, Ashton Daniels and Deuce Knight, all opted to transfer out after one season.

With this addition, the Tigers have their presumed starting quarterback for the 2026 season. While it's by default, if you want to get technical, this isn't just any default option. He was named one of the top players in the portal for good reason.

Brown had a monster year, leading USF to one of their best seasons in recent memory. He completed 66.3% of his passes for 3,158 yards and had 28 touchdowns to seven interceptions. That was just from the air. From the ground, he rushed for 1,008 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and picked 14 more touchdowns.

In total, that's 4,116 yards and 42 touchdowns. USF went on to finish 9-4 on the year (9-3 under Golesh). Auburn looks to improve upon its latest 5-7 finish to a season. They have the quarterback to get that done in the first year under Golesh.

Brown will have some familiar faces to target in the passing game, too. Wide receiver Jeremiah Koger headlines the wide receivers following Golesh. He signed on with Auburn this week. Christian Neptune and Kory Pettigrew also joined the Tigers' wideout room. Tight end Jonathan Echols also transferred over from Tampa to the Plains.

Along with Brown, Auburn has two other quarterback options. They have a three-star recruit, Rhys Brush, who signed during the early signing window. Locklan Hewlett also transferred over from USF.

It's going to be a very different looking Auburn team than the one who took to the gridiron last year. There will be no Cam Coleman or Perry Thompson or Malcolm Simmons. However, that is the nature of a new regime change. Some leave. Some transfer in. It's part of what a new identity brings to the table.

