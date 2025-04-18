Auburn Tigers Gets Massive Commitment from Texas Tech Transfer Guard
Auburn Tigers head Coach Bruce Pearl is closing the day on a positive note. After losing one of his team leaders in guard Chad Baker-Mazara and forward Addarin Scott, he and his coaching staff recovered with a massive commitment from Texas Tech guard Kevin Overton. He had spoken with the Tigers’ staff on Wednesday, per On3’s Auburn Live. He didn’t even need a visit to decide was heading to the Plains.
Overton was part of the Texas Tech Red Raiders’ Elite Eight run team who also lost to the eventual National Champion Florida Gators. At 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, Overton will join KeyShawn Hall, who has already signed with the Tigers. They will pair up as a couple of guards who can also run as a small forward due to their physicality.
Overton played more as the Red Raiders’ sixth man as a season ago, playing in 36 games, shooting for 42.2% from the field. He averaged just 7.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists coming off the bench. In the 2023-24 season, he averaged 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists. With the Tigers having to replace 10 players prior to the transfer portal opening, Overton is a massive get, even if he is coming off a bit of a down year statistically.
Under the tutelage of Pearl, Overton could flourish. If Overton is able to compete with a better team and conference, it could raise his game significantly. If that happens, the Tigers could have one of the best guard duo’s in the conference, assuming guard Tahaad Pettiford returns after testing draft waters.
Overton will be heading into only his junior season when everything kicks back off again. Overton could easily have his best season yet and still have not reached his ceiling as the Tigers are a little more offensive team compared to the Red Raiders (83 points per game to the Red Raiders 80.9 points per game). On top of that, it is hard to not see him starting for Auburn, something that will be an upgrade for him.