Auburn Tigers Fans Wait On Tahaad Pettiford Draft Decision
After coming up short in the Final Four against the eventual National Champion Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers freshman guard Tahaad Pettiford declared for the 2025 NBA Draft. However, Pettiford didn’t hire an agent, which means he will be eligible to return to the Plains should he decide by May 28 to withdraw from the draft.
According to 247Sports, Pettiford has been open about his process, and what he will need to decide on for returning to Auburn or not.
"[I am going to] just try to move up on the boards and try to get me a guaranteed contract," Pettiford said. "If that doesn't work out, just go back to Auburn and do what we did last year and run it back again."
In the NBA, the only players that get guaranteed contracts are the ones that are drafted in the first round. If players feel that they are on the fringe and still have opportunities to improve their draft stock, they will likely take it. Pettiford could be in this group of players since he is only a freshman and is projected to be a late first-rounder. With more experience, he could end up a lottery pick in a year or two.
The Tigers finished the year going 32-6 including postseason play in the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament. Pettiford was a part of both of those tournaments. Serving as the Tigers’ sixth-man during this past season, he still averaged 22.9 minutes, 11.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and three assists a game. With every single one of the Tigers 2025 starters departing, Pettiford is likely to have a huge role, should he return.
The 2025 NBA Combine takes place from May 11 to May 18 in Chicago at Wintrust Arena and Mariott Marquis. This will be the final thing before Pettiford makes his decision.