Auburn Lands UNC Tight End in Transfer Portal

The Auburn Tigers add extra depth on offense via the transfer portal. According to On3's Pete Nakos, tight end Jake Johnson has committed to Auburn. He transferred over from UNC, spending two seasons in Chapel Hill, including one under Bill Belichick. He previously played for Texas A&M for two seasons. He has a year of eligibility left.

BREAKING: North Carolina transfer TE Jake Johnson has committed to Auburn, @PeteNakos reports🦅https://t.co/9DUXbloQ7u pic.twitter.com/9uVqy5uOum — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 11, 2026

Last season, he saw action in all 12 games, making 16 receptions for 149 yards and 1 touchdowns. He went there to join his brother, Max. Both brothers ultimately transferred out from Chapel Hill, with Max choosing to head to Georgia Southern.

At one point, Johnson was one of the top players in the country. Out of high school, the former four-star recruit was the third-ranked tight end in the country and a top-100 player overall. He saw limited action for the Aggies in his first year, but had his career year in 2023. He made 24 catches for 235 yards and four touchdowns.

After transferring, he played in all 13 games for UNC under Mack Brown, but he had miniscule production. He had one reception for two yards.

Johnson is the third tight end to commit to Auburn via the transfer portal. Xavier Newsom transferred from Howard, and Jonathan Echols followed head coach Alex Golesh over from USF. The latter is a top-20 player at his position in the transfer portal.

Meanwhile, they saw two other tight ends exit through the portal. Preston Howard and Hollis Davidson III are both still seeking their next landing spots.

Auburn has 19 total transfers coming in so far via the portal. Thirteen of them are on offense, including key names such as quarterback Byrum Brown. It's a new era, and the roster will continue to take shape. The transfer portal remains open until Jan. 16.

