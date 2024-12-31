Auburn Tigers Handle Monmouth in Non-Conference Finale
The No. 2 Auburn Tigers (11-1), led by another double-double from Johni Broome, beat Monmouth (2-10) 87-58 in its non-conference finale despite struggling to get going early.
Broome, who finished the game with 14 points and 11 rebounds, led Auburn to its fifth-consecutive win.
Monmouth made it a game for most of the first half, holding a lead for the majority of the first 10 minutes of the game. A 3-pointer from Jaret Valencia kick-started the Hawks’ early offensive success.
Auburn would take control in the final six minutes of the first half, however, going on an 18-0 run to close it out. Chaney Johnson scored the first 10 points of that run. That gave the Tigers a 46-28 lead going into the locker room.
Once again, Auburn’s bench gave it a significant leg up. The Tigers had 31 bench points to the Hawks’ 10. Domination on the glass also helped Auburn along as it out-rebounded Monmouth 46-27.
Auburn shot 43.9% from the field, 26.7% from 3-point range and 75% from the free-throw line. The Tigers were led in scoring by Broome, co-led in rebounds by Broome and Dylan Cardwell with 11 each and in assists by Tahaad Pettiford with five.
In addition to Broome, three other Tigers scored in double-figures. Chad Baker-Mazara had 13 points, and Cardwell and Johnson had 12 each.
Monmouth shot 36.5% from the field, 38.5% from 3-point range and 79.8% from the free-throw line. The Hawks were led in scoring by Abdi Bashir Jr. with 15 points, co-led in rebounds by Valencia, Jack Collins and Chris Morgan with four each and in assists by Bashir with four.
Auburn returns to action on Saturday when it hosts Missouri in its SEC opener. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT and the television broadcast can be found on SEC Network.