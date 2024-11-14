Auburn Tigers Hoops Showing Strong Defensive Showing To Start Season
The No. 5 Auburn Tigers have hit the ground running on the defensive end of the floor this season.
Auburn has not allowed an opponent to put 70 points on the board, not even the No. 8 Houston Cougars - who felt short with 69 points. The Tigers have allowed 56 points per game on average so far and have held each opponent under 42% shooting from the field.
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl prides himself on his defense. Despite only having a few games under their belt, the Tigers appear to have one of college basketball’s best. This could result from practicing against themselves, a team that is efficient offensively as well.
“I think what we run is hard to guard and we have to cover ourselves in the summer and the fall,” Pearl said. “I think the way we built our defense really bothers people. It bothers me when we’re playing against ourselves. The kids believe in it and it’ll travel.”
In its win over Kent State, Auburn was dominant on defense early, holding a 22-3 lead less than eight minutes into the game. Kent State figured something out during halftime, however, and started the second half on a run that cut Auburn’s lead to four.
Despite Kent State fighting its way back into the game, Pearl did not believe it was a result of poor play from Auburn and his team letting up defensively.
“They (Kent State) did it because they made shots,” Pearl said. “They made plays. It wasn’t because we let down or anything.”
Auburn tried a new starting lineup against Kent State that featured Denver Jones at point guard with Miles Kelly at shooting guard. Despite a rough start to the second half, Pearl liked what this pair did with Chad Baker-Mazara, Johni Broome and Dylan Cardwell filling out the rest of the floor.
“I didn’t think they started the second half well, I thought they obviously started the game well,” Pearl said. “I told the guys, ‘most likely, the guys that are gonna be in there at the end of games, particularly close games, are my best defenders.’ If you want to be out there, you’ve got to be one of them.”
Jones, in addition to being one of the Tigers’ best shooters, has shown his ability to make a difference defensively as well.
“I can tell you right now, Denver Jones, he’ll be out there,” Pearl said.
Auburn will look to keep its early momentum going with a win over North Alabama on Monday at Neville Arena. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT and SEC Network will carry the television broadcast.