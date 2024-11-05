Auburn Tigers Johni Broome Aims to Refine Game with Improved 3-Point Shot
Big men at the collegiate level have been attempting to add the ability to shoot from beyond the arc as well as defend there. Auburn Tigers’ Johni Broome is no different.
Broome, who was selected to the preseason first-team AP All-America team, has been one of Auburn’s most important pieces over the last two seasons. He looked into going pro after last season but decided to return to Auburn for another season. Improving his 3-point shot is one of the main reasons why.
“Obviously, the time, the dedication, the work I’ve put in - hopefully, it pays off,” Broome said at SEC Media Day in October. “Denver (Jones) is one of the best shooters on the team and he’s encouraged me to start shooting with him. I was struggling at first, they still shoot better than me, but it’s a lot closer. I’m starting to make more.”
The 6-foot-10 forward began his college career at Morehead State before transferring to Auburn ahead of the 2022-23 season. Broome led the Tigers in scoring each of the previous two seasons, averaging 14.2 and 16.5 points per game respectively.
Broome saw an increase in his 3-point shooting percentage last season, improving from 9-of-31 (29%) in 2022-23 to 28-of-79 (35.4%).
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl plans to use the newest aspect of Broome’s game as effectively as possible this season.
“I mean there’s a few things we can do to take advantage of it,” Pearl said. “We’ll leave him a little bit of room at the perimeter. It’s just about Johni making good decisions when he shoots those shots.”
Broome went 0-of-3 from 3-point range in Auburn’s exhibition against Furman and 0-of-4 in Auburn’s exhibition against Florida Atlantic but will have the opportunity to hit the reset button as the Tigers officially get the season underway.
Broome and the Tigers tip off the 2024-25 campaign against Vermont at home inside Neville Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT. SEC Network will carry the television broadcast.