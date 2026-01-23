Auburn Adds Four More Transfers to Roster, Including Former SEC TE

AUBURN, Ala.-- The Auburn Tigers continue to add to its roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal with four more additions over the last two days, three of whom joined on Thursday.

Auburn received pledges from former Hampton linebacker Michael Matthews-Canty, former Troy running back Tae Meadows and former Louisiana-Monroe athlete Hunter Herring on Thursday before former Bowling Green tight end Arlis Boardingham joined on Friday.

What happens next for the Auburn Tigers? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Auburn Tigers news delivered to your inbox daily!

Boardingham, who has one year of eligibility remaining, headlines the group as a former SEC tight end, spending four years at Florida before a year at Bowling Green. With the Gators, Boardingham emerged as a two-year starter, recording 44 catches for 417 yards and six touchdowns across the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

He then transferred to Bowling Green for the 2025 season but did not play in a single game.

Herring might be the most intriguing of the group, though, as a former quarterback and gadget athlete at Lousiana-Monroe who will play tight end for the Tigers. In three seasons with the Warhawks, he recorded 251 yards and two touchdowns through the air, 241 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and four catches for 17 yards.

He also played a role on special teams, blocking a punt in 2024.

Matthews-Canty and Meadows are expected to add depth at their respective positions.

Matthews-Canty joins Auburn with two years of eligibility remaining, recording 102 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in his two years at Hampton. Meadows arrives with one year of eligibility after four years at Troy, during which he earned a scholarship as a junior in 2025. That season, he broke out with 741 yards and seven touchdowns.

With the quartet of transfer additions on Thursday and Friday, Alex Golesh is now up to 39 incoming transfers for his first season on the Plains, essentially flipping the roster after multiple high-profile departures. The transfer class ranks 12th nationally by 247 Sports.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI