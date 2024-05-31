Auburn transfer portal addition pulls name out of NBA Draft
The Auburn Tigers landed a massive portal addition as former Georiga Tech guard Miles Kelly decided he wanted to finish playing his college hoops for Bruce Pearl.
Yesterday, we found out that Kelly has pulled his name out of the NBA Draft, which is huge news. This was obviously expected, but it is great to hear that it is officially done.
Last season, the issue for the Auburn Tigers was guard play, and Coach Pearl made sure to upgrade at guard during the offseason. While Auburn had an elite frontcourt last season, there were some struggles in the backcourt, leading to a first-round exit from the NCAA Tournament.
Coach Pearl brought in JP Pegues to start at point guard next season, and now Kelly will be an elite two-guard/wing for this basketball team. You bring back Denver Jones, who heated up at the end of last season, and now bring in five-star guard Tahaad Pettiford, who is going to be an elite player for the Auburn Tigers.
Last season for the Yellow Jackets, Kelly averaged 13.9 points per game, leading the team in scoring while pulling down 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is a score-first guard who loves to crash the board, which Coach Pearl has to love. The 6'6 guard is a massive addition for the Auburn basketball team.
Coach Pearl had some serious problems to fix in the backcourt, and he did that via the transfer portal. Auburn will be one of the best teams in college hoops next season.