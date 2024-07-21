Auburn Sophomore DL Ready to Take Next Step to SEC Stardom
The Auburn Tigers are looking for a leader on the defensive line this season and they might not have to look far for one. Sophomore defensive lineman Keldrick Faulk played valuable minutes for the Tigers as a freshman.
According to 247 Sports, Faulk was the No. 9 defensive lineman in the country, making him one of the better defensive prospects in the class of 2023. Faulk took advantage of enrolling early at Auburn as he was able to adjust to the college life a lot sooner.
One of the biggest reasons why Faulk played a larger role on defense was because of the injury sustained by Mosiah Nasili-Kite in October. Faulk had a good freshman season as he was credited with 35 tackles and a sack on the season. Pro Football Focus graded the freshman at 67.5 for the season.
He also played in every game for Auburn as he first start was against LSU. Faulk earned a spot on the SEC all freshman team as well.
What sets Faulk apart is his versatility and relentless motor. At 6’6” and 288 pounds, he possesses the ideal blend of size and athleticism. His explosive first step allows him to penetrate the offensive line quickly, disrupting plays before they can develop. Faulk is equally adept at stopping the run and rushing the passer, making him a constant threat on every down. Faulk should have a good sophomore season as he has all the tools to be a dominant player on the field.
Faulk technique is also polished, thanks to countless hours of film study and practice. Faulk's hand placement and leverage are textbook, allowing him to shed blocks efficiently. His ability to read the game and anticipate plays is reminiscent of seasoned NFL veterans, a testament to his football IQ. Faulk looks to follow the rich tradition of Auburn defensive lineman that have had success in the SEC.
Auburn's third-down defense was very good last season as they ranked 16th nationally, allowing only a 31.7% conversion rate. The Tigers will need a good pass rush to get off the field on a consistent basis. They have all the key pieces need along with Faulk providing key leadership for the defensive line to have a successful 2024.