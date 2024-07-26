Safety Transfer Jerrin Thompson Could Benefit Auburn For Years to Come
The average American football fan views safety as the last line of defense. While true, it’s an oversimplistic summary of the position, as it undervalues the versatility and impact of a player like Jerrin Thompson.
When the defense needs a big play in passing situations, safeties not only give support to corners, but will make their own play on the ball. Granted, a safety does need to maintain discipline. Yet, when the opportunity presents itself, they also need to take risks.
Now, that differs from gambling, which leads to defensive backs abandoning the basic principles of the scheme. Unless you're Troy Polamalu, freelancing can often lead to big plays for the offense.
Let's take a deeper drive into what Jerrin Thompson will bring for the Auburn Tigers.
Off the Field Leadership Role
Pro Football Hall of Fame member Ed Reed once said, "Help each other, encourage each other, lift each other up."
With his transfer to Auburn, Thompson will bring a wealth of experience to the field. During his four seasons at Texas, he started 31 games, bringing in 5 interceptions.
More importantly, Thompson brings three bowl game appearances to The Plains. That level of big-game exposure will help him mentor the younger players that desire to attain similar or even more profound goals.
"Been there, done that" remains a tired phrase.
Thompson can truthfully boast about this. There are two group of players around the Auburn secondary. First, the upperclassmen transfers, some with similar experience to Thompson. Then, the group Thompson will help the most: the underclassman.
Kayin Lee is, by far, the top underclassmen defensive back at Auburn. The team also has six other reserve freshmen and sophomores that will be looking to develop with film study and position meetings accompanied with the Texas transfer.
The Big Moment
At Texas, Thompson faced Kalen Deboer and the Washington Huskies twice in the last two seasons. That could pay significant dividends for the Auburn defense this season.
Deboer, now Alabama's head coach, helmed the Huskies during that stretch. Thompson possesses real-time experience facing the DeBoer offense, which promises to test the Auburn secondary. While Jalen Milroe is not quite the passer that Michael Penix Jr. was, the same offensive concepts exist. The Tide will attempt to take numerous vertical shots.
Additionally, look for a heavy amount of screens that Thompson and the defense could sniff out and stop. Lastly, gadget plays will figure heavily into this game.
Lasting Impression
Thompson will play one year at Auburn. However, his insight into Alabama's offense could have a positive impact for years. Plus, watching how a veteran defensive back handles his business will set a tone for the younger Tigers looking to blaze their own trail.
On the field, Thompson's ability to cover will provide the pass rush with an extra second to get home. If all passing avenues are covered, then that will play right into the hands of the defense.
Short stay, potential long-term benefits.