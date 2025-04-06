Broome Shares Moment With Auburn Legend After Final Four Loss to Gators
Following the 79-73 loss to the Florida Gators in the Final Four, Auburn Tigers center/forward Johni Broome was seen sharing a moment with Basketball Hall of Famer and Auburn legend Charles Barkley.
The Houston Chronicle’s Matt Young captured Barkley briefly pulling Broome aside to share some words with him as he and the rest of the team exited the court.
Broome said that Brakley shared encouraging words. For those words to come from someone of legendary status at Auburn was a big moment for him.
“He just thanked me for what I've done for Auburn,” Broome said. “Told me to keep my head high. Coming from a guy who cemented himself in Auburn history means a lot.”
The loss marked Broome’s final collegiate game. He leaves as one of the most accomplished players in program history. The only Auburn player who is undoubtedly ahead of him is Barkley.
In his final season, he became the first Auburn player to win the Sporting News Player of the Year Award - or from any news organization - and the first to win the Pete Newell Big Man Award. He joined Barkley as one of three Auburn players to win SEC Player of the Year and was named a consensus First Team All-American.
He was named First Team All-SEC for the second straight season.
Broome finished his senior year at Auburn averaging 18.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
When Broome transferred from Morehead State in 2022, it came down to Auburn and Florida. He chose the team that fell short. Whether that decision truly decided if he would be a win away from a national championship will never be known. Alternate history is a slippery slope.
However, given that he set himself up to be a legend on The Plains and a likely first-round pick in the NBA draft, it’s hard to imagine that Broome has any regrets.