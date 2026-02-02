Career Update for Former Auburn Tigers C Dylan Cardwell in NBA

Former Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell found his new home in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings, and after splitting time between the Kings and the G League, he appears to have found his footing as he has officially earned a full NBA contract.

With the deal going down, Dylan Cardwell has been converted into a standard NBA contract! Congrats, Dylan! pic.twitter.com/fgMdDTDiuo — Kings Lead (@KingsLeadSM) February 1, 2026

Cardwell was initially signed to the Kings as an undrafted free agent, and was meant to play on the Stockton Kings, the NBA G-League team for the Sacramento Kings, which he did up until December. Since playing with the team on a regular basis, starting with a 134-133 loss to Portland on Dec. 18, Cardwell has played in 21 games, averaging 5.1 points and seven rebounds per game.

Combined with his three combined appearances in October and November, Cardwell is averaging 4.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game as a rookie.

Dylan Cardwell is a national treasure 🤣 💪 pic.twitter.com/3M5sZNhlGE — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 22, 2026

Cardwell spent five years at Auburn, solidifying himself as one of the program’s most recognizable figures in recent memory. In his final season on the Plains, he helped the Tigers reach their second Final Four appearance in program history, becoming the true defensive anchor that the Tigers needed down low.

Despite the Final Four loss to the Florida Gators, who would go on to win the national championship, Cardwell still had the best season of his career, finishing second on the team with 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. He added five points and 1.6 assists per game in his final season.

Cardwell’s efforts were often overlooked by bigger named players such as 2025 SEC Player of the Year Johni Broome, but Cardwell is the only one, truthfully, making a splash on the next level so far. Broome is currently still on his two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, but has yet to fully break through and earn a full role with the team, primarily spending his time with the franchise’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

“In college, I averaged five points per game, I rebounded the ball five times per game, I averaged like 1.6 blocks per game,” Cardwell said in January. “No one thought I was an NBA player. I'm not supposed to be here. I’m living my childhood dream.”

