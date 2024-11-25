Auburn Daily

Everything You Need To Know About the Auburn Tigers’ Game Against Iowa State

The Auburn Tigers take on Iowa State in their first game of the Maui Invitational. Here is everything you need to know about the game

Here's what you need to know about Auburn's first game in the Maui Invitational
/ Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 4 Auburn Tigers take on the No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones in their first game of the Maui Invitational tonight. 

Auburn is coming off a 102-69 win over the North Alabama Lions at the Neville Arena last Monday night, improving to 4-0 on the season. The Cyclones are 3-0 on the season, they beat Indiana-Indianapolis 87-52 in their last outing.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl knows Auburn will have its hands full during this contest.

“Iowa State is a great defensive team. they have, analytically, defensively, (are) as good as anybody,” Pearl said. “They force turnovers. They've got two of the best defensive guards, I think, in the country in Keshon Gilbert and Tamin Lispey.”

How to watch the Auburn Tigers take on the Iowa State Cyclones in the Maui Invitational

The television broadcast for the game can be found on ESPNU, Kanoa Leahey and Cory Alexander will have the call. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT. 

How to listen to the Auburn Tigers take on the Iowa State Cyclones

The Auburn Sports Network broadcast can be heard locally on 94.3 FM, on affiliate stations throughout the Southeast, or streamed anywhere on the Auburn Tigers app or on AuburnTigers.com.

Andy Burcham, Randall Dickey and Brad Law will have the radio call.

Series history between the Auburn Tigers and the Iowa State Cyclones

Auburn and Iowa State are 2-2 against each other all-time. The Tigers won the last meeting 80-76 at home in the 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge. This is the only meeting of the two programs during Pearl’s tenure at Auburn.

Betting Odds

Auburn is favored to pick up the win over Auburn according to BetMGM. Here is the spread, money lines and over/under as of Monday morning.

Spread: Auburn (-4.5)

Moneylines: Auburn (-190), Iowa State (+155)

O/U: 146.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

