Johni Broome has Big Night as Auburn Takes Down North Alabama
The No. 4 Auburn Tigers took care of business against the North Alabama Lions, beating them 102-69 to improve to 4-0 on the 2024-25 campaign.
The first half was closer than the box score would suggest. With 3:03 left in the half, Auburn only led by four points, 39-35. However, pulled away in the final minutes and never looked back.
Johni Broome recorded the 62nd double-double of his college career with 30 points and 17 rebounds. It is the third time in his career that he has put up 30 points in a game. Additionally, Broome shot 13-of-17 from the field and had three blocks. The veteran big man has gotten off to a hot start in his third season with the Tigers.
Auburn’s depth, which has been one of the biggest strengths for the team so far this season, did not play much of a role tonight. It had 23 bench points, but most came in garbage time. The Tigers had nine bench points with just over five minutes left in the game.
Taking care of the ball was more of a struggle for the Tigers tonight. After limiting themselves to four turnovers in the first half, the Tigers finished the game with 11, its second-most this season.
Even though it did not affect the outcome, North Alabama took advantage of Auburn’s turnovers, scoring 11 points off them. This was tied for the second-most points off turnovers Auburn has allowed this season.
Auburn shot 61.9% from the field, 44.4% from 3-point range and 70.6% from the free-throw line. The Tigers were led in scoring and rebounds by Broome who dominated the game in both categories. Denver Jones led the team in assists with nine.
North Alabama shot 42.2% from the field, 33.3% from 3-point range and 90.9% from the free-throw line. The Lions were led in scoring by Jacari Lane who had 16 points, in rebounds by Cornelious Williams with eight and in assists by Will Soucie with three.
Auburn returns to action on Monday for its first Maui Invitational contest game against No. 5 Iowa State. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT and ESPNU will carry the television broadcast.