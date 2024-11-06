Everything You Need to Know About Auburn Tigers vs Vermont Catamounts
The No. 11 Auburn Tigers will look to get the 2024-25 campaign off to a strong start when they take on the Vermont Catamounts.
This game is Auburn’s official season opener, while Vermont beat the UAB Blazers 67-62 at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala. on Monday night.
The Tigers will be looking to improve to pick up a victory against a team that reminds head coach Bruce Pearl of the Yale Bulldogs team that put an early end to Auburn’s 2023-24 season.
“So Vermont is very Yale-like, which should concern us all,” Pearl said. “John Becker, (head) coach of Vermont, he’s got a great reputation back East. One of the best mid-major coaches in the country, been doing it a long time.”
How to watch the Auburn Tigers take on the Vermont Catamounts at Neville Arena
The television broadcast for the game can be found on SEC Network+/ESPN+. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CT.
How to listen to the Auburn Tigers take on the Vermont Catamounts
The Auburn Sports Network broadcast can be heard locally on 94.3 FM, on affiliate stations throughout the Southeast, or streamed anywhere on the Auburn Tigers app or on AuburnTigers.com.
Andy Burcham, Sonny Smith and Brad Law will have the radio call.
Series history between the Auburn Tigers and the Vermont Catamounts:
This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
Betting Odds
Auburn is favored to pick up the win over Auburn according to ESPN BET. Here is the spread, money lines and over/under as of Tuesday evening.
Spread: Auburn (-15.5)
Moneylines: Auburn (-4,000), Vanderbilt (+1,300)
Over/under: 143.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER