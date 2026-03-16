Former Auburn Guard Arrested on Drug Charges in Tuscaloosa

A former Auburn Tigers basketball player and now Alabama Crimson Tide standout has been arrested.

Junior Alabama guard Aden Holloway was arrested on Monday morning, per Nick Kelly of AL.com, on charges of first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp.

Kelly, an Alabama beat reporter, provided details via X on Hollway’s situation from a Tuscaloosa police spokesperson.

According to the report, agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force conducted a search of a residence in the 400 block of 30th Avenue East this morning. The agents recovered more than a point of marijuana, paraphernalia and cash.

“Holloway, 21, was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp. He was transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail Monday morning. Bond was set at $5,000,” the report read.

Details on the arrest of Alabama basketball guard Aden Holloway from a Tuscaloosa police spokesperson pic.twitter.com/rJEUr6pL29 — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) March 16, 2026

Holloway spent one year at Auburn in 2023-24, which was the year that the Tigers fell to Yale in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The former McDonald’s All-American was one of the most coveted recruits out of high school, but he struggled to find a rhythm on the Plains.

Despite starting in 26 of the 35 games in which he played, Holloway ranked fifth on the team in scoring with just 7.3 points per game on 31.8% from the field and 30.2% from behind the arc. He added 1.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in an average of just over 20.2 minutes of action.

Following his freshman campaign, Holloway entered the transfer portal and ultimately landed at Auburn’s arch-rival, right up the road in Tuscaloosa. Holloway didn’t leave quietly, either, as he claimed he was “sold a dream” by former Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl and the entire coaching staff as a whole.

He has stated multiple times that Auburn’s offensive system didn’t exactly fit his style of play, but the former Tiger is thriving with the Crimson Tide in a system that leads the SEC in 3-point attempts. Holloway is averaging 16.8 points and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 48.1% from the floor and 43.8% from downtown.

As the NCAA Tournament quickly approaches for Alabama, it is currently unknown whether Holloway will face some sort of suspension or disciplinary action following his arrest.