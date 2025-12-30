Auburn Loses Former Five-Star Quarterback to Transfer Portal
When new Auburn coach Alex Golesh leads his team into battle next season, he likely won't have the services of one of the program's prized recent recruits.
Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight is entering the transfer portal, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Hayes Fawcett of On3. Knight, a rising redshirt freshman, completed 17 of 25 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns in two games this season.
Nearly all of his action came against Mercer, when he led Auburn to a 62–17 victory over the Bears. In addition to a 15-for-20 passing day, he ran nine times for 162 yards and four touchdowns.
Former Tigers coach Hugh Freeze lured Knight to the Plains amid courtship from Notre Dame, Ole Miss and others. Auburn fired Freeze on Nov. 2 and hired Golesh away from South Florida on Nov. 30.
The Tigers, bowl-less in three of the last four seasons, are scheduled to open their 2026 campaign against Baylor in Atlanta on Sept. 5.