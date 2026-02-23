Former Auburn Star Suffers Scary Meniscus Tear in 76ers G-League Game

Arguably the best basketball player to wear an Auburn Tigers uniform will miss time in the NBA G League due to an injury.

Former Auburn forward and current Philadelphia 76ers big man Johni Broome has suffered a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, according to reports from the team on Sunday.

76ers rookie Johni Broome has been diagnosed with a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, the team announced on Sunday. https://t.co/WYNpuz7SFq pic.twitter.com/9QQzYkJpWc — Rookie Wire (@RookieWire) February 23, 2026

He went down with the injury in the Delaware Blue Coats’ loss to the Maine Celtics on Saturday after posting 27 points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes of action prior.

“Broome will consult with medical professionals to determine the next steps of his treatment plan,” the Sixers said in their official statement. “Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

Broome has absolutely found his stride in the G League since hearing his name called 35th overall in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft this past summer. The former Auburn Tiger is averaging 22.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists over the span of 18 regular-season games thus far. He is also posting an average of 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game, as well.

The highlight of Broome’s professional career was undoubtedly when he recorded a 50-point performance on Jan. 16 against the College Park Skyhawks, the G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks. Broome managed to go 18-for-34 (52.9%) from the field and 5-for-7 from 3-point land in 38 minutes, while also notching six assists and 17 rebounds, including nine offensive.

However, the 23-year-old hasn’t seen much action with the Sixers, only making an appearance in 11 games for Philadelphia and averaging just 0.9 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

Broome stands as one of the most decorated players in Auburn basketball history, as he led the Tigers to the program’s second-ever Final Four last season and made his name known in the record books.

During the 2024-25 campaign, Broome became the third player in school history to earn SEC Player of the Year honors, joining Charles Barkley (1984) and Chris Porter (1999) as the only other Tigers to win the award.

The National Player of the Year (per The Sporting News and Field of 68) also became the second-ever Auburn player to earn All-American recognition twice, as Chuck Person did the same in 1985 and 1986.

Additionally, Broome was also the first player in program history to be honored on the Associated Press All-America First Team and to be a finalist for the prestigious Naismith Trophy and John R. Wooden Award.

The timetable for Broome to return to action with the Delaware Blue Coats is indefinite, according to reports, but it could very well depend on whether the big man will need surgery.