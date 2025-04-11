How Auburn Tigers Replace Johni Broome
Arguably, Johni Broome will enter the history books as the most dominant force in Auburn basketball history. That spans over a hundred years and remembering how well Charles Barkley and Chris Porter played on the Plains.
Broome was the first player in program history to be named first-team AP All-American.
Yet, in order to truly replace Broome, the Tigers will need to bring in more than just one player. Replacing 16.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks a game feels like a group project.
In order to replace Broome, Auburn will need to transition their team from a big man-dominated team to the backcourt and wings taking the scoring burden while the post players grab rebounds and operate as rim protectors. In that case, these three players would fit in nicely with the new Auburn.
Juslin Bodo Bodo 7’0, C (High Point)
Playing for coach Alan Huss, Bodo Bodo became the Panthers' last line of defense. During his two-year stay in the Big South Conference, the Yaoundé, Cameroon native scored 6.6 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked 1.7 shots each night. 247Sports considers him the No. 29 center in the transfer portal.
Granted, those numbers pale in comparison to Broome's. However, if Auburn spins its focus to the perimeter and lets Bodo Bodo clean glass and redirect shots, the attention moves away from the paint. Plus, while taking care of the rebounding, the putbacks are a cheap, efficient way of scoring that makes every trip up and down the court a success.
Elijah Saunders 6’8, SF (Virginia)
While standing four inches shorter than the seven-foot Bodo Bodo, Saunders provides the interior scoring touch that would pair well with Auburn's athleticism. Additionally, shooting 34.6 percent from the arc gives this power forward range and opportunity. He’s the No. 22 small forward in the country according to 247Sports.
If Bruce Pearl wanted instant offense, he could substitute Saunders in for three minutes at a time and possibly collect a total of eight points. His presence would lengthen the bench and make teams go to their own reserves quicker than they might feel comfortable. Instant offense off the bench is a precious commodity.
Aaron Bradshaw 7’0, PF (Ohio State)
Bradshaw would fill more of what Dylan Caldwell did than Broome. He isn’t going to become a volume shooter that would take away from the backcourt. Yet, he does possess enough range from the three-point line to unclog the middle.
In turn, the slashing nature of the guards will benefit from wide open real estate towards the hoop. As an athlete, Bradshaw flashes enough explosion to factor into the offense in a limited but albeit highly important capacity.
The Auburn Tigers aren’t going to replace Johni Broome, but In the spirit of Billy Beane in Moneyball, maybe they can “recreate him in the aggregate.”