How Tahaad Pettiford's Return Benefits the Auburn Tigers
After withdrawing from the NBA Draft and despite a coaching change that would have allowed him to transfer, Auburn Tigers guard Tahaad Pettiford will return to the Plains for his sophomore season, head coach Steven Pearl confirmed.
"Both Tahaad Pettiford and Keyshawn Hall told the team today that they were planning on coming back and being at Auburn this year, not entering the transfer portal," he said. "All the guys we had here this summer are going to be putting on Auburn jerseys this season."
With program legend Johni Broome leaving for the NBA, Petitford will now step up into the forefront. What does that mean for Auburn?
Pettiford Takes Reins as Leader
Last season, Pettiford provided a key scoring punch off the bench, averaging 11.6 points and three assists. In 38 games, the Jersey City native only started one game, but the last three games of the regular season and the first four of the NCAA tournament revealed an even higher-than-expected ceiling.
While his 2.2 rebounds per game leave room for improvement, his rebounding effort in the NCAA Tournament, despite being a six-foot-one, 175-pound player with a wiry frame not known for physicality, showed potential with 11 rebounds across the Tigers' first two games.
That experience now proves even more valuable.
Due to graduation and transfer, he is the sole holdover from a team that advanced to the Final Four, losing to eventual national champion, Florida.
In no uncertain terms, Pettiford will become a focal point of the offense.
First, as the primary facilitator, Pearl's offense should run through him. Meaning, whatever offensive sets the Tigers run, all of it should go through Pettiford. As a result, he will choose to pass or take the initiative of getting to the rim, which is a strength.
Moreover, in crunch time, whether Auburn needs to close the gap or put the game away, the sophomore will see more than his fair share of opportunities to put the game away. Furthermore, on a team of new players, Pettiford will be the one to calm a rattled teammate or de-escalate a tense situation.
The guard never played for head coach Steven Pearl. However, if you draw a line from his recruitment to the current situation, his brief time under assistant coach Steven Pearl provides tremendous familiarity in the midst of change around the program.
Now, with the new role, the need to improve aspects of his game becomes Pettiford's priority.
First, with increased touches, better ball security needs to happen. 1.6 turnovers may not seem like that outrageous of a number, but crisper passes that put teammates in better positions to score must happen. Granted, it's expected that Pettiford will score more, but performing as a better all-around player matters more. That goes for establishing pace.
With the ball in his hands, how long the Tigers run remains contingent upon Pettiford.
Auburn is a far different team now, as opposed to a year ago. Pettitford arrived as a freshman looking to contribute. Now, he's the main component to what Auburn wants to accomplish. Can he become the centerpiece of the team?