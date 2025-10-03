How Tahaad Pettiford's Return Benefits the Auburn Tigers

6'1 Auburn guard, Tahaad Pettiford, is a skilled scorer and playmaker who will be stepping into a larger role this season.



- Quick with a good handle. Last season, he ranked in the 85th percentile on Dribble Jumpers.

- Good floater, which ranked in the 86th percentile.

- Skilled…