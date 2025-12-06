No. 20 Auburn Tigers at No. 2 Arizona Wildcats Preview, How to Watch

Another week, another nonconference heavyweight opponent. For the third time in 10 games, the No. 20 Auburn Tigers take on a top 10 team Saturday when the Tigers tip off against No. 2 Arizona in Tucson on ESPN at 9 p.m. CT

In the season’s opening month, Auburn played then-top-ranked Houston in Birmingham and then-No. 7 Michigan in Las Vegas.

Now come the second-ranked Wildcats in Auburn’s first true road game, premier preparation for SEC play and a chance to earn a resume-building victory that would pay off on Selection Sunday.

“If you look at the teams we’re going to play in the nonconference, we’re not going to see anyone that’s any better than any of the teams that we’ll have faced up to this point,” Auburn coach Steven Pearl said. “It’s a great litmus test for our guys. It helps them prepare to get ready for what we’re going to see every single night in conference play.

“For us to have beaten NC State, St. John’s and Oregon already, that has put our resume in a decent spot to this point.

“You have to play these games to allow yourself to build your resume and to allow yourself to be prepared to play other quality teams in conference play.”

The eighth-tallest team in the country, the undefeated Wildcats (7-0) blend four returners and four standout freshmen, including leading scorer Koa Peat, who averages 15.6 points per game.

“A really good team on a quick turnaround and quick prep,” Pearl said. “We’re going to have our hands full but I know our guys are excited about the opportunity.

“For us at this point it’s about trying to keep them as fresh as we possibly we can because we’ve got to be able to play with unbelievable effort and energy to match their size and physicality.”

Auburn’s Sebastian Williams-Adams, a 6-foot-8 freshman, continues to shine through his first nine college basketball games, shooting a gaudy 74.3 percent from the field while averaging 8.1 points per game.

“I’m very excited about it. It’s an amazing opportunity, prime time Saturday hoops game, it should be an amazing environment. I can’t wait to go out and play.” Williams-Adams said. “We are a team that will keep fighting until the final whistle. We don’t think a game is over. That will help in conference play because we’re going to play tough teams.”

No. 20 Auburn (7-2) plays No. 2 Arizona (7-0) Saturday at 9 p.m. CT at McKale Memorial center on ESPN and the Auburn Sports Network, where Andy Burcham and Randall Dickey will bring the action to listeners.

“It’s going to be really good for us to see how we handle it,” Pearl said. “Our first true road game against a beyond-quality opponent will help us see where we’re at. We’re going to play some tough road games in the SEC too so it’s good that we’re going to get one under our belt before conference play starts.

“It’s going to take a ton of step-up. It’s going to take a ton of special to be able to compete against one of the best teams in college basketball.”