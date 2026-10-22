How to Watch Auburn vs. Alabama in The Feud Exhibition

The Auburn Tigers are experiencing an unprecedented amount of joy and momentum on the football side of things after their win over No. 1 Georgia, but Steven Pearl’s squad also faces an important battle this week.

Auburn basketball will face the Alabama Crimson Tide in its second exhibition of the preseason on Thursday night as part of The Feud at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala.

So, how can Auburn fans tune in and watch the first edition of this season’s Iron Bowl of Basketball?

The game will be streamed on YouTube at this link, with Karl Ravech, Daymeon Fishback and Richard Hendrix on the call. The two familiar foes are set to tip off at 7 p.m. CDT.

The crowd inside the arena will be split at center court, with Auburn fans on one side and Alabama fans on the other. Up to this point, the Tigers have sold more tickets on their side, and the event is pushing various promotional and advertising efforts in order to increase last-minute sales from both fanbases.

Fans can buy tickets to The Feud at Ticketmaster, where the cheapest ticket, including fees, is currently for around $30. The Auburn sections are 114-129 and 214-228, while Alabama’s sections are 113-130 and 213-231.

The Tigers are coming off an 82-71 loss to Florida State in their first exhibition of the season, a game in which they fell behind early before taking the lead about midway through the second half. However, the Seminoles embarked on a 10-0 run and never exactly looked back to secure the victory in front of a majority-Auburn crowd at Boutwell Auditorium.

On the other hand, head coach Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide have won both of their two exhibition matchups. Alabama defeated Furman 111-93 inside Coleman Coliseum and Ole Miss 92-84, which also took place in Birmingham, Ala.

Auburn and Alabama will also face off twice during the regular season, with the other official matchups coming on Jan. 30 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and March 6 inside The Jungle at Neville Arena. The two rivals could also potentially meet again in the SEC Tournament or March Madness.