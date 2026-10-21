LSU vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8

The No. 18 ranked LSU Tigers visit the Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

Both Tigers teams are feeling pretty good after last week. LSU shut out Mississippi State to get back on track, but Auburn is probably flying a bit higher after upsetting Georgia as +19.5 underdogs on the road.

LSU now heads out on the road, where it has yet to win in two tries this season.

LSU won the last two meetings against Auburn back in 2022 and 2023.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 8 matchup.

LSU vs. Auburn Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

LSU -7.5 (-110)

Auburn +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

LSU: -300

Auburn: +240

Total

50.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

LSU vs. Auburn How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABC

LSU record: 5-2

Auburn record: 4-2

LSU vs. Auburn Key Players to Watch

Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, LSU Tigers

Sam Leavitt has had his ups and downs in his first year at LSU. After a cup of coffee at Michigan State, Leavitt spent his last two seasons at Arizona State. He’s now found his way to LSU for his junior season.

Leavitt threw an interception in each of his first six games this season before that blowout against Mississippi State last week. That was a much-needed bounce-back game for Leavitt, who completed 31 of 38 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns.

Leavvit’s 1,785 passing yards and 83.4 QBR both rank 14th in the country heading into this week’s action.

LSU vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick

Can Auburn do it again? Well, probably not.

Auburn has only won consecutive games once this season, thanks to a home game against Southern Miss after squeaking out a win against Baylor to open the year. Auburn has alternated losses and wins since that 2-0 start.

LSU has had its fair share of hiccups as well, losing 32-24 as -2.5 favorites at Ole Miss and 35-34 at Kentucky as -9.5 favorites just two weeks ago.

All of LSU’s wins have been blowouts, and while it may not win by a huge margin on the road, this -7.5 spread should be coverable.

Pick: LSU -7.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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