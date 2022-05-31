Skip to main content

Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler taken in ESPN's latest NBA Mock Draft

Auburn basketball has two stars, both Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler drafted in the latest ESPN NBA Mock Draft.

The Auburn Tigers should have two stars selected in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23rd. 

Both Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler were projected to go in the first round in ESPN's latest mock draft by Jonothan Givony

Jabari Smith went to the Orlando Magic with the first overall selection ahead of the other members of the big three, Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga and Paolo Banchero of Duke. 

Here is the write-up on Smith landing with the Magic. 

The Magic will cast a wide net in exploring whom to select with the top pick, and will bring in the draft's top three prospects -- Smith, Holmgren and Banchero -- for in-person meetings. Most NBA teams are operating under the assumption that Smith will end up hearing his name called here, as he fits both the front office and coaching staff's philosophy for what they look for in a prospect. He is also an outstanding fit for a Magic team that badly struggled to space the floor effectively last season. Smith was arguably the most dynamic shooter in college, converting 42% of his 3-pointers despite standing 6-foot-10. He's a highly versatile defender who plays with outstanding intensity, switching all over the floor with quick feet and impressive energy, giving the Magic the ability to play in a variety of lineup configurations with their existing players.

The other Auburn Tiger, Kessler was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 24th selection in the first round. Here's the write-up on Kessler. 

With 34-year old Brook Lopez struggling with injuries all season and Bobby Portis potentially entering free agency, it would certainly make sense to look to this position as an option to add a young prospect on a rookie-scale deal. The Bucks are in win-now mode and would be well-served adding a player who can step in and contribute immediately, as they don't have a great deal of flexibility with their salary-cap situation. Kessler was the best defender in college basketball this season, a force as a rim protector who also brings upside as a pick-and-roll finisher and even as a perimeter shooter.

Smith appears to be as close to a lock with the first overall pick as possible with Kessler consistently being mocked to the late first round. 

