Auburn basketball's Jabari Smith goes first in the latest CBS Sports NBA Mock Draft

Jabari Smith goes to the Orlando Magic in the latest NBA mock draft.

According to CBS Sports, Jabari Smith is being predicted to be drafted by the Orlando Magic with the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Early in the draft process, it seemed like there was a large percentage of NBA Draft analysts that predicted Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren to go first overall. That trend appears to be going more toward Smith being the selection with the top selection by the Magic.

Kyle Boone of CBS Sports wrote this summary for the Smith selection.

Kevin Durant recently said on Twitter that "size for position, shot-making, efficiency, IQ" and being a multipositional defender is most important in determining the best player in the NBA. Smith checks nearly every box there as a prospect. Great positional size, elite shooter for his position, capable defender and just scratching the surface of his All-Star potential. Both a safe pick by Orlando AND a huge swing at a future star.

It's hard to argue with that reasoning.

Auburn fans are used to seeing Smith score at will during his time in the college ranks. His pure jump shot will be a treat at the NBA level.

If he goes to the Orlando Magic, he will be able to play with former Auburn Tiger Chuma Okeke. The two will bring size and the ability to score from all over the floor to the starting lineup of the Magic.

Walker Kessler, another Auburn Tiger that is expected to be a first-round pick by may was not included in the first-round mock written by Boone of CBS Sports.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube