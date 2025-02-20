John Calipari has Warning for No. 1 Auburn after Tigers' 67-60 Win Over Arkansas
Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari was visibly frustrated after his team's 67-60 loss on the road to the No. 1 Auburn Tigers.
Arkansas had a lead early in the game, and they had a lead late in the game, but too often Calipari has seen his team wilt in the final moments.
"We're up with three minutes left to go, and they're the No. 1 team in the country," Calipari said after the game. "We kind of quieted the crowd a little bit. But that's why they're the No.1 team, and that's why we have the record we have (4-9 SEC). We don't finish people off.
"That's what makes them the No. 1 team in the country," Calipari said again. "And they made their plays, and they made their free throws."
The Razorbacks were in a similar position against Alabama and Texas A&M earlier this season and came away with losses.
"In these kind of games, it's five possessions," Calipari said holding up a hand with five fingers raised. "And those five, when you break down because you're not on it, or you miss free throws, you're losing in this league."
At this point, Calipari issued a warning to both his team and to the No. 1 Auburn Tigers who have bigger goals ahead.
"We have no easy games left, but I hate to tell you, neither does Auburn," Calipari said of the gauntlet that the SEC has become. "Every game is going to be rough."
Auburn hosts Georgia before taking on No. 24 Ole Miss, travelling to No. 17 Kentucky and No. 7 Texas A&M before hosting No. 4 Alabama to close the regular season.
Then it really gets tough.
Calipari can't help but envy his opponent Wednesday night who outrebounded the Razorbacks 42-29. The big difference came on the offensive glass where the Tigers held a plus-nine advantage including what Calipari referred to as the game winning rebound.
With the Tigers leading 59-58 with 1:53 left on the clock, Johni Broome grabbed an offensive rebound and stuck it back for a three point lead that the Tigers wouldn't relinquish.
Broome had as many offensive rebounds (4) as the entire Razorbacks squad.
"It wasn't the missed shots, it was that missed rebound that killed us," said Calipari. "That's why I'm saying you don't have to make shots, but fight. Come up with balls. Don't even give me an excuse; he outworked you. That's what we've had happen."
The Tigers have outworked a lot of teams this season. They're capable of winning a shoot out, but they're also capable of grinding out wins like Wednesday night when the offense is misfiring.
That's what makes them the No. 1 team in the country.