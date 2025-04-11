Johni Broome Bids Farewell to Auburn, Fans in Instagram Post
Auburn Tigers forward/center Johni Broome has penned his farewell to Auburn after three years with the Tigers and is entering the 2025 NFL Draft. The Naismith College Player of the Year finalist had one of the best years in recent memory and led the Tigers to their second Final Four appearance in program history. However, without any more eligibility, the Auburn big man is heading to the NBA.
Broome announced his decision via his Instagram, thanking everyone who contributed to his growth at Morehead State, coach Bruce Pearl and his coaching staff, and everyone at Auburn who had welcomed him when he transferred to the Plains. He finished by thanking his family, something that has been a common theme around Auburn basketball this season.
"These past three years at Auburn have been nothing short of incredible,” Broome said. “From the moment I stepped on campus, I was welcomed with open arms by the coaches, my teammates, my managers and every fan who wore orange and blue with pride.”
After having the best season of his five-year career, it will be the best chance to get drafted at the next level. This past season, Broome averaged 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 blocks per game in 36 games, all while shooting 51.0 % from the field. He was named SEC Player of the Year. In a conference that was as difficult as the SEC this year, it says a lot.
He started out at Morehead State before transferring to Auburn his third year. His first in the SEC was decent, but it did affect his stats. He averaged 14.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.4 blocks per game that season. The following season was the start of the rise of Broome. He averaged 16.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 blocks per game. He did declare for the draft a season ago but ultimately decided to return to the Plains for his final year. The past two seasons have proven that he is more than ready for the physicality and mentality needed for the NBA.
According to several different sources, Broome is currently projected to be as early as a late first-rounder or as late as a mid-second-rounder. According to Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman, Broome has a very specific role when he gets to the NBA.
"Projecting Broome to the next level, teams should be able to bank on him for low-post offense, second-chance points, passing and shot-blocking," Wasserman stated. "His usage, value and role ultimately changes if he becomes a more reliable spot-up or pick-and-pop three-point shooter."
Broome is projected to be as high as the No. 28 overall pick (CBS) and as low as the No. 41 overall pick (ESPN). USA TODAY Sports projects him to be the No. 29 pick, while The Athletic is predicting the No. 32 spot for Broome.
Per Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, “Broome is a super senior who brings a ready-made game as an interior finisher with a passing feel and tone-setting defense. But his shaky jumper hasn’t progressed as much as NBA teams would hope”.
The NBA Draft is on June 25. Until then, Broome can do whatever he can to prove that he is a first-round pick, and he is more than a situational role player at the next level. If he does that, one NBA team could have the steal of the draft, especially if he develops the jumper.