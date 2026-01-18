Key Takeaways From Auburn’s Win Over South Carolina

On Saturday, the Auburn Tigers took down the South Carolina Gamecocks by a final score of 71-67. The win moves Steven Pearl’s Tigers to 11-7 on the season and 2-3 in conference play. This matchup was irregular, to say the least, so let’s dive into some key takeaways from the Tigers’ bounce-back win.

What happens next for the Auburn Tigers? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Auburn Tigers news delivered to your inbox daily!

Gamecocks Didn't Plan For Jović

The Tigers’ Saturday night matchup got off to quite a shaky start, as the Tigers’ leading scorer, Keyshawn Hall, was benched with just eight minutes elapsed due to a high foul count. Clearly, the Gamecocks’ strategy was to keep Hall out of the game as much as possible, a goal that succeeded, as Hall was limited to just 14 minutes and scored just eight points.

The factor the Gamecocks didn’t plan for, though, was Filip Jović, one of two Auburn freshman forwards. The Bosnian has had a bit of a rough start to his Auburn career, though he’s made headlines in recent games with stellar defense. Saturday, though, Jović came alive offensively, scoring 23 points in just 30 minutes, more than doubling the Tigers’ second-highest scorers.

Jović played incredibly efficient basketball against the Gamecocks, shooting 9-12 from the field and tacking on five extra points on eight free throws. Defensively, he accounted for two steals and a block. Undoubtedly, Jović was the difference in this game, which bodes well for the future of this Tiger team, both in SEC play and potentially in March Madness.

Win Required Important Pivot

Steven Pearl’s Tigers have had trouble shooting the three-ball this season, though the matchup against the Gamecocks was the worst it’s been under the young Pearl. Collectively, Auburn made just two of its 19 three-point shots, which were coincidentally the first and last field goals of the game for the Tigers.

Tahaad Pettiford and Kevin Overton, who’ve historically been a threat from beyond the arc, shot just 1-5 each from three-point range, while no other Tiger accounted for a three-pointer. Collectively, the Tigers shot 2-19, or 11%, from deep.

Despite troubles from deep, the Tigers quickly shifted to “old-fashioned” basketball, dominating the paint, midrange and free throw lines. They outscored the Gamecocks 42-26 from the paint, though they were beaten in the rebound game, 39-35.

Though it’s not exactly reassuring to see the Tigers struggle from range so much, it’s certainly worth noting that the team was able to adjust and play to their strengths, even if those strengths weren’t the ones they’ve become known for.

Defense Wins Games

Steven Pearl has emphasized the Tigers’ need to step up on defense, and his squad made his efforts apparent in their matchup against the Gamecocks. Collectively, the Tigers managed eight blocks to South Carolina’s four and doubled the Gamecocks’ total steals, 10-5.

South Carolina was limited to 40% shooting from the field and 32% three-point shooting in this matchup, largely due to pressure created by key defensive plays from Elyjah Freeman, Tahaad Pettiford and KeShawn Murphy, who each had two blocks.

The Tigers also forced the Gamecocks into 15 turnovers, with Sebastian Williams-Adams, Filip Jović and Kevin Overton picking pockets left and right. Both Williams-Adams and Overton managed three steals apiece, whereas Jović managed a pair.

Though a four-point win over a team that now falls to 1-4 in conference play isn’t exactly a statement for the Tigers, it’s certainly a step in the right direction for a team that’s fallen in two of their last three games, especially with a limited Keyshawn Hall.

Up next for the Tigers is a Tuesday night matchup against Ole Miss, where Steven Pearl’s squad will look to keep this forward momentum going. Tipoff in Oxford is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CST.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI