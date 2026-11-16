The Auburn Tigers’ basketball program underwent a major shock last season when longtime head coach Bruce Pearl retired just weeks before the beginning of the season, leaving the reins, and the team he’d built, to his son, Steven.

The Tigers struggled throughout the year, missing out on the NCAA Tournament, but were able to scratch together an NIT Championship win to close out the younger Pearl’s first season on the Plains.

A big part of that team’s success was Keyshawn Hall, who led the team in points per game (19.3) and rebounds per game (7.1), but the Tigers struggled to build cohesiveness between Hall and his teammates, resulting in a more one-dimensional, iso-ball style of play that did not serve the Tigers well.

After the end of the season, Hall graduated and entered the NBA Draft, but went undrafted, so he decided to sue for an extra year of eligibility, and is currently eligible to play for Rick Pitino and St. John’s with a temporary restraining order. Hall never showed any particular interest in rejoining the Tigers.

In a press conference on Monday, Hall was asked about his efforts to improve his defensive performances, which led to a reflection on his time at Auburn, though he did not have many favorable opinions of his time on the Plains.

“Obviously, [Bruce Pearl] leaves, that’s a big hit to us,” he said. “Things like that. A bunch of guys were injured the whole year, so, I mean, I just got the wrong end of the stick there. I don’t think it’s nothing like, ‘Oh, you’re scoring too much, that’s not the main thing you’re supposed to be doing.’ I feel like I do everything at a high level.”

St. John’s is the fifth team Hall has played for in as many years, and it’s worth noting that the fifth-year has led all four of his prior teams in scoring throughout those respective seasons. It’s also worth noting that no team Hall has played for has made the NCAA Tournament with him on the roster.

Clearly, Hall has moved on from the Tigers, and likewise, the Tigers have moved on from him, as Tahaad Pettiford is averaging two more points per game so far this season while the Tigers have brought in plenty of depth to supplement the loss of Hall, including Thomas Dowd, who led the Tigers in scoring against Arizona.

Roster turnover is the reality of modern basketball, though comments like Hall’s certainly add an interesting wrinkle to the Tigers’ early journey under Steven Pearl. The two teams aren’t scheduled to play this season, but perhaps Hall will make it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in his career while the Tigers find their way back, and the two groups can hash it out.

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