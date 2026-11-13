How to Watch Auburn Basketball vs. No. 12 Arizona, TV, Betting

Before Auburn men’s basketball heads to Las Vegas for the Players Era 8, the Tigers will have the tall task of hosting one of the best teams in the country: the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats.

Head coach Steven Pearl and his group have taken care of business so far this season, taking down Southeastern Louisiana and Appalachian State so far to have two wins out of two games this season. Now, there’s a chance to pick up an early Quad 1 against an Arizona team that already has a loss this season.

Auburn has had a majority of its offense come from the production of junior Tahaad Pettiford, who is coming off of a 26-point performance against the Mountaineers on Monday. What has stood out to Pearl so far, though, has been his ability to not turn over the ball.

“I’m most pleased with three assists, no turnovers, seven assists, no turnovers in two games,” Pearl said on Monday. “So, never worried about him offensively.”

Arizona hasn’t had the perfect start to the season, but have responded strongly with wins over 20 points against Cal Poly and Northern Arizona. However, in typical Tommy Lloyd fashion, they have several standout pieces that could post some trouble for the Tigers on both ends of the floor.

First, the returners, which are led by international forwards Ivan Kharchenkov and center Montejus Krivas. Both average of 18 points and eight rebounds on the season and were key returners in Arizona’s run to the Final Four a season ago. They added North Carolina guard Derek Dixon and standout freshman guard, Caleb Holt, to help aid the effort.

As it typically is with the Wildcats, they’re looking to compete in both the Big 12 and in the NCAA Tournament. Auburn has the benefit of having the home-court advantage to host the Jungle in one of the most important non-conference matchups of the season.

“You don’t get the opportunity to play ranked opponents in the non-conference at home anymore,” he said. “Usually, you have to play them in neutral sites and in-conference play. This is another game, but I think it’s pretty cool for our fans.”

For Pearl, it’s a matchup that, if every player is able to take advantage individually, the Tigers could be 3-0 heading out west, and it includes a win over an opponent that will help them in the bracketology projections moving forward.

He’s glad the crowd is on his side for Friday’s contest, though, compared to last season.

“I’m excited for the Jungle and our fans to reciprocate that environment.”

No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (2-1) vs. Auburn Tigers (2-0): Everything You Need to Know

Where: Neville Arena, Auburn, AL

When: Friday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m. central

Watch: ESPN2 or the ESPN App

Play-by-Play: Rich Hollenberg

Analyst: Frna Franschilla

Listen: Auburn Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Andy Burcham

Analyst: Randall Dickey

Odds: The contest is at pick’em odds, being a coin flip on Friday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under line is set at 157.5 points.

Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Series History: Auburn holds a 2-1 lead on the Wildcats all-time, but Arizona has the recent edge over the Tigers. The two teams met in Tucson a season ago, with Arizona taking a 97-68 win in December 2025.

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