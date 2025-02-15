Men's Basketball Committee Places Auburn at Top of Tournament Seeding
The Auburn Tigers remain the top seed in college basketball in the latest Bracketology update.
The Men’t Basketball Committee released its first top 16 on Saturday. To little surprise, Auburn was ranked No. 1. They’re joined by Alabama, Duke and Florida as the top four teams in the country.
"If the tournament started today, these teams would be on the 1-line," the post said.
Meanwhile, ESPN’s Joe Lundardi also has Auburn as the top seed in the country.
ESPN still has them as the No. 1 seed in the South Region (Atlanta) starting off in Lexington, Ky. They’ll face the winner of the First Four game between Southern and Omaha.
The Jaguars would be the automatic qualifying team from the SWAC. The Mavericks would be the automatic qualifying team from the Summit.
Auburn is No. 1 in the AP Poll and No. 2 behind Alabama in the Coaches Poll. They missed out on the remaining No. 1 in the latter poll by a slim margin, missing by 17 points.
The Tigers are coming off a dominant win on the road against Vanderbilt, 80-68. They picked up a win against a Commodores team that was 12-1 in Nashville heading into the game.
A key game for their bracket projections comes on Saturday when they face rival Alabama on Saturday. It’s the matchup of the top two teams in the country for the first time in the history of this rivalry.
That game is scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m. CST.