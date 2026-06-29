Blue-Chip Point Guard Down to Six Schools, Auburn in the Running



In a time when the Auburn Tigers have been absolutely dominant in football recruiting, it can be easy to forget that Steven Pearl and company over in the Tigers’ basketball program are also hard at work as they look to build a roster for their future.

The Tigers are certainly well-poised as far as big man depth goes, but they have only signed one true guard in the last cycle: three-star combo guard Caleb Williams.

That could change in the 2027 class, though, as on Thursday, it was announced that Kevin Savage, a four-star point guard, was down to his top six schools, and Auburn made his list. He also announced his official commitment date, which is set for July 5.

NEWS: 4⭐️ Kevin Savage is down to six schools and will announce his college commitment on July 5th, he told @Rivals.



The 5-11 point guard goes in depth on each of his finalists: https://t.co/BIuUYW3uTD pic.twitter.com/IfnivWhZfk — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) June 26, 2026

A blue-chip prospect, Savage is currently rated as the ninth-best point guard in the 2027 class as well as the sixth-best player from his home state of Georgia. Savage plays for the Wheeler Wildcats in Marietta, who finished the 2025 season as the No. 1 team in the state of Georgia.

As it stands, Savage is down to just Auburn, Purdue, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Florida State and UCLA. Notably, he has only officially visited Purdue and Cincinnati, though the Tigers have been in on his commitment since 2023.

Currently, Auburn’s offense is led by Tahaad Pettiford and Kevin Overton, but both are rapidly running out of eligibility. Depending on how the NCAA’s new eligibility ruling takes effect, Overton is either in his final or second-to-last season, while Pettiford is in his second-to-last year of eligibility. Of course, either could head to the NBA before their eligibility is up, which is certainly something to keep in mind.

As the Tiger stars’ eligibility continues to fade, though, the time has come to begin to figure out who will fill their shoes in the coming years. Savage could be a top-level option for the Tigers down the road, though they will have to work if they want to wrestle him away from the other five schools that are surely heavily involved in his recruitment.

The Tigers are certainly poised well for the next couple of years, between Pettiford and a host of top-level signees from the transfer portal and overseas this year, but the recruiting grind can never stop if the Tigers are looking to get back to 2024 form and avoid a repeat of the disappointment that was the 2025 season.

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