REPORT: Auburn Lands Commitment From Serbian Big Man
The Auburn Tigers bring in talent from overseas to add another key piece to the 2025-26 roster. According to 247 Sports' Nathan King, Serbian forward Filip Jovic has committed to Auburn,
In 27 games this past season, the 20-year-old forward averaged 12.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 57% from the floor with the FIBA Europe's KK Mega Basket.
Auburn brings in a big man from the balkins, standing at 6-foot-9. He'll be part of a very different Tigers roster from the one that reached the Final Four nearly two months ago. Many star players have left for the draft or have transfered out.
Tahaad Pettiford could still return for next season, but he still has to decide by the end of Wednesday if that's the case. If he doesn't, he's bound for the NBA.
Bruce Pearl and company has managed to add some significant transfers this offseason. He brings in top Big 12 scorer from UCF Keyshawn Hall, Mississippi State big man KeShawn Murphy, Texas Tech guard Kevin Overton and Lincoln Memorial wing Elyjah Freeman. He's also brough in guard Abdul Bashir and center Emeka Opurum from the JUCO ranks. Bahsir ranked as the top JUCO transfer in 247 Sports' rankings.
Auburn also has three incoming freshmen: forward Sebastian Williams-Adams, point guard Kaden Magwood and shooting guard Simon Walker. All recruits are four-stars who are top-30 players at their positions in 247 Sports' rankings.
They've managed to bring in some solid succeeding talent. Regardless of if Pettiford returns or not, last season will be tough act to follow. If things click, next season's Auburn team should still in for a good run.