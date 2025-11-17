Sebastian Williams-Adams Emerging as Key Piece in Auburn's Rotation
Sebastian Williams-Adams may not be the Auburn Tigers player that fans immediately notice, but he could be one of the most vital parts of what appears to be a deep rotation.
Four games into the season, the true freshman is averaging 11 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game—impressive numbers for a player who isn't often viewed as a central figure for the team.
Bully Ball
With Tahaad Pettiford taking over as the lead guard, many expected the Tigers to emphasize their backcourt this season. However, with six players standing over 6 feet 7 inches, Auburn prioritizes post play on both ends, with Williams-Adams heavily involved. While perimeter-oriented teams may try to capitalize on Auburn’s size by attacking from outside, those shots must fall for them to succeed.
If not, Auburn’s rebounders will dominate the boards. Williams-Adams brings a physical game, most importantly staying within his limits and avoiding low-percentage plays. For example, though he is strong in the paint, he rarely attempts threes, as shown by his two attempts and one make.
Challenges
While there is no guarantee the freshman will start, he will likely be matched up against some of the SEC’s best forwards, and his abilities can be evaluated by comparing him to these opponents. Missouri forward Mark Mitchell, for example, is known for putting the ball on the floor in the mid-range, typically starting from the low block, sweeping through the lane, and finishing with a soft jumper or mini-hook.
Compared to Mitchell, Williams-Adams has enough strength to deny entry passes and enough quickness to contest shots. Florida’s Alex Condon offers a different challenge, as a more athletic big man with a four-inch height advantage over Williams-Adams.
However, Williams-Adams is physically stronger than Condon, which can help him hold his ground and secure rebounds even if Condon tries to use his length to shoot over him. This dynamic highlights Williams-Adams’ ability to adjust to various forward types in the SEC.
Pre-Conference Readiness
On Nov. 25, Williams-Adams will face Michigan, which features a strong group of power forwards and centers. This game will be the freshman's most challenging yet, more so than the recent loss to Houston. Michigan’s big men focus their offense in the paint.
For Williams-Adams, it’s not physical play that poses a challenge, but sheer numbers. With five post players, the Wolverines will attack the paint and try to draw fouls from Auburn’s forwards. This needs to be Williams-Adams’ breakout game, as he will be counted on early and often.