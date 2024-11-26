Second-Half Comeback at Maui Invitational Gives Auburn Another Top-Five Win
The No. 4 Auburn Tigers (5-0) earned an 83-81 victory over No. 5 Iowa State (3-1), its second win over a top-five opponent this season.
Despite a rough first half in which Auburn trailed the Iowa State Cyclones by as much as 18 points, they dug deep and found a way to get the job done in their first contest of the Maui Invitational.
Iowa State led 49-33 at the end of the first half. At one point, they had as much as a 93.2% chance to win the game. However, Auburn would turn the tables quickly at the resumption of the game.
The Tigers went on a 20-7 run early in the second half which got them back into the game. A 3-pointer from Johni Broome with 4:33 left in the game to tie the score at 73. Two free throws made by Denver Jones made the score 73-75, Auburn’s first lead of the game.
Chad Baker-Mazara nearly cost the Tigers by committing a flagrant foul that allowed Iowa State to tie the game. He made a shot from mid-range to put Auburn back up on its next possession to make up for it.
The comeback was capped off by a tip-in in the final seconds by Johni Broome.
Auburn shot 47.5% from the field, 33.3% from 3-point range and 81.1% from the free-throw line. The Tigers were led in scoring by Broome with 21 points and in rebounds with 10 - securing himself his third double-double on the season. Dylan Cardwell led the team in assists with three.
Iowa State shot 47.2% from the field, 38.9% from 3-point range and 82.8% from the free-throw line. The Cyclones were led in scoring by Keshon Gilbert with 23 points, Josh Jefferson in rebounds with eight and assists by Curtis Jones with three.
Auburn will take on the winner of the contest between No. 12 North Carolina and Dayton on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. CT and ESPN will carry the television broadcast.