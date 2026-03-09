Where Auburn Baseball Landed in Major Rankings After Week Four

Though the season got off to a bit of a shaky start for the Auburn Tigers, Butch Thompson’s squad seems to have hit its stride in recent weeks. This past week, the Tigers went 4-0 with a midweek win over Samford and a dominant three-game sweep over Winthrop.

Naturally, this bodes well for the Tigers’ rankings, but how exactly did they fare? Auburn Tigers on SI takes a look at three major ranking systems and analyzes where the Tigers landed.

Baseball America: No. 5 (previously No. 6)

Though the Tigers’ wins this week over Samford and Winthrop are not exactly hallmark victories for their season, they were enough to persuade Baseball America to move the Tigers back to the fifth spot after dropping to sixth last week.

A large reason the Tigers dropped last week was a narrow win over West Georgia, so the team’s ability to prove its worth against smaller-market teams this week surely helped in moving back into familiar territory.

Perfect Game: No. 5 (previously No. 6)

Similar to Baseball America’s rankings, the Tigers moved into the top five from the sixth spot in Perfect Game’s rankings this week. The difference, though, is that the Tigers moved up from seventh in last week’s rankings, instead of dropping, despite a close West Georgia matchup and a loss to Nebraska.

Unlike Baseball America, Perfect Game seems to significantly reward wins over smaller-market teams like West Georgia, Samford and Winthrop, which would explain why the Tigers have consistently been on the up-and-up in their eyes.

New College Baseball Top 25: Mar 9 📈https://t.co/C5ARmOujJi pic.twitter.com/lKLMsxjvmi — Perfect Game USA (@PerfectGameUSA) March 9, 2026

D1 Baseball: No. 6 (previously No. 7)

Last week, D1 Baseball seemed to split the difference between PG and BA, neither rewarding or punishing the Tigers for their close West Georgia win and Nebraska loss. This week, however, a 27-run differential seemed to be too much to be complacent about, as the Tigers have finally moved up to sixth in D1 Baseball’s rankings.

Before, the Tigers had been at No. 7 for two straight weeks, so this move certainly is a vote of confidence in the Tigers from D1 Baseball.

As always, different organizations look at different aspects of teams in order to determine their rankings, so there are always going to be some mixed opinions and discourse across ranking results. The good news for Tiger fans, though, is that the Tigers are consistently a top-six team across the board, even though it is still quite early in the season.

Up next for the red-hot Tigers is a matchup with UAB on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CDT at Plainsman Park, with streaming coverage on SEC Network+.