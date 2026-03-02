Miami (OH) Athletic Director Fires Shot at Bruce Pearl, Auburn Tigers Over March Madness Dispute

Though Bruce Pearl may have retired from his position as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers, he has still dominated headlines all across the basketball world. Recently, Pearl defended his opinion that the Tigers deserve a March Madness bid over the undefeated Miami (Ohio) Redhawks.

"Here's the deal. Are we going to select the 68 most deserving teams? Or are we going to select the 68 best teams?" Pearl said on TNT on Feb 28. "If we're selecting the 68 best teams, then Miami (Ohio) is going to have to win their tournament to qualify as a champion, because as an at-large, they are not one of the best teams in the country, and that's going to be a difficult choice for the committee."

Later, in an interview with Wake Up Barstool, Pearl was asked about this highly controversial take on both the Redhawks and the Tigers.

“Are we going to select the 37 best at-large teams, or the 37 most deserving?” Pearl said. “For me, Miami of Ohio is one of the most deserving. If they were a one-loss, I’d still put them in. My point was, the metrics and how they determine the tournament, it’s not set up for them… the math, by itself, doesn’t work out for them.”

Those takes got back to Miami (Ohio) athletic director David Sayler, who quickly made his feelings on Pearl’s opinion known, saying in various posts to X that Pearl is “embarrassing himself” and “belongs nowhere near a TV studio.” He also accused Pearl, the father of current Auburn head coach Steven Pearl, of nepotism due to his ties to Auburn while also being an analyst, saying "nepotism is a powerful drug."

“You are flat out wrong about [Miami] when you say we would finish last in the Big East,” he said in an accompanying post. “The disrespect is awful and you should not be near a TV studio covering this sport when u show your true colors! Even slipped in a 'we' when talking about Auburn, nice work!”

Sayler has been adamant in recent weeks that Power Four teams with quality losses should not be given a bid in the tournament over high-win Group of Five teams, though he has narrowed his sights on Auburn, as well as the Pearl family, in the past few days.

Auburn won 1 game in the entire month of February! They were 1-6 that month (with 4 of those losses coming to unranked teams)



Yet all the bracketologists have them in???#wrong https://t.co/0T1XWQU5IY — David Sayler (@MiamiOH_DSayler) March 2, 2026

As it stands, both Miami and Auburn are 11-seeds in the upcoming tournament, per ESPN. Nothing is set in stone, though, as the Tigers are still slated to take on the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide this year, while Miami is scheduled to play Toledo and Ohio to wrap up regular-season play.