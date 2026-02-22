Steven Pearl Praises Auburn Fans as Tigers HC Makes Program History

The Auburn Tigers on Saturday snapped a five-game losing streak with a very slim, but very important victory over the Kentucky Wildcats, 75-74, keeping the program’s postseason hopes alive.

Steven Pearl is the first Auburn head coach to lead the Tigers to a victory over Kentucky in his first season since Tommy Joe Eagles led Auburn to a 74-70 victory over the Wildcats in Beard-Eaves Memorial Coliseum in 1990.

But none of that would be possible if Auburn fans did not pack out Neville Arena on Saturday night; Auburn very well could have lost that matchup. Pearl admitted as much after the win.

“You know, once again, our fan base, whether we deserve it or not, they’re unbelievable,” Pearl said. “They continue to show up and show out and just continue to support this team. And we’re so thankful and grateful.”

We asked… and the Jungle DELIVERED 💯 pic.twitter.com/6XidsPBxsh — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) February 22, 2026

Although the season has not gone as planned for Pearl and company, the Auburn family still shows up and rallies behind the Tigers, no matter how many gut-wrenching losses they go through. Neville Arena, or as Auburn fans call it, “The Jungle,” has had 83 consecutive sellouts, proving that the fans back up Auburn no matter what.

Last season, Auburn had a dominant 32-6 season, was the No.1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and made an appearance in the Final Four. Now, Auburn is struggling, with a 15-12 record and 6-8 record in SEC play, and has to take the remainder of their season one game at a time without looking ahead.

Auburn does have some solid wins under its belt, including an upset win at Florida earlier this month, but it also has some really tough losses to go along with them, including close losses to Georgia, Texas A&M and Alabama.

The Tigers will need some backup down the stretch with four really stout teams left on the schedule. Auburn travels to Norman, Oklahoma, on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT to play the Sooners on ESPNU and the Auburn Sports Network before returning to Neville Arena next Saturday to host Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. CT on Senior Night.