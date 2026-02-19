From Final Four to Fight for Survival, Auburn’s Tournament Hopes in Jeopardy

The Auburn Tigers, who just last year competed in the Final Four, find themselves having to claw their way just to make the NCAA Tournament with a 14-11 record. The Tigers are currently on a four-game losing streak, and the schedule does not get any easier.

During their four-game losing streak, Auburn has lost to Tennessee, Alabama, Vanderbilt and Arkansas in consecutive games. Just prior to these consecutive losses, Auburn was on a four-game winning streak, with wins over South Carolina, Ole Miss, Texas and even last year’s national champions, the Florida Gators. But Auburn head coach Steven Pearl remains confident in his team, despite four consecutive losses.

“You gotta try and keep things into perspective,” Pearl said on Tuesday. “You look at the last six teams that we have played, in their previous five games, they are a combined 30-6, and two of those losses came to Auburn. So find me a tougher six-game stretch than we have just played.”

The path to the tournament lies in Auburn’s own hands, but they cannot afford many more losses. During the four-game stretch, Auburn has consistently struggled to make a high percentage of three-point shots, while also playing with a ‘live by the three, die by the three’ mentality, which has been detrimental during the losing streak.

Meanwhile, on the defensive side of the ball, Auburn has struggled to get stops when it mattered the most. Auburn’s preparation for State begins with the SEC’s leading scorer, Josh Hubbard, who averages 21.4 points per game and has scored 28.8 per game in the Bulldogs’ four SEC wins.

Auburn struggled in their last matchup against Arkansas with containing the Razorback’s key players, being Darius Acuff Jr. and Billy Richmond III. Acuff finished that game with 31 points (7-10 from the three-point line) and Richmond finished with 25 points. The inability to contain key players has been hurting the Tigers, and has to improve if the Tigers wish to make a push to make the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn was also without star player Keyshawn Hall for the final 13 minutes of the Vanderbilt matchup and for the entire game against Arkansas for disciplinary reasons. It is still to be determined whether or not Hall will suit up for Auburn on Wednesday evening.

The Tigers are now due up for a clash with Mississippi State on Wednesday evening, with Murphy making his return to the school he graduated from last year. Mississippi State is coming off a win over rival Ole Miss, and is also fighting for a place to make the tournament. Both teams desperately need a win to keep tournament hopes alive.