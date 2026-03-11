Takeaways from Auburn's Win Over Mississippi State to Advance in SEC Tournament

The Auburn Tigers defeated Mississippi State in their first game of SEC Tournament action, 79-61, keeping Auburn’s NCAA Tournament hopes alive for a day longer. The Tigers will next face Tennessee on Thursday.

Here are three takeaways from the Tigers’ season-extending win in Nashville.

Leaders Leading the Way

The culture and competitive fight of this Auburn team has come into question down the stretch following a cataclysmic collapse that was marred with suspensions, tardiness, and sloppy play. However, the two vocal leaders of this team, Kevin Overton and KeShawn Murphy, seemed to have the group ready to go with the right attitude in Nashville.

The two team leaders were Auburn’s top two scorers against Mississippi State: Overton with 22 points and Murphy with 15 points and nine rebounds, just one shy of a double-double. Both players were clearly fired up and playing with a new intensity all game long, which repeatedly helped the Tigers fight off late comeback attempts by the Bulldogs.

loved this for Murph 😈 pic.twitter.com/dcRIQsxsGP — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) March 11, 2026

If Auburn is going to keep winning into the weekend for a shot at the NCAA Tournament, the Tigers will need to continue to get that level of play from Overton and Murphy. Each player elevates the rest of the team around them when they are on, and when both are on, Auburn plays like the best version of itself.

Defense Bounces Back

Auburn’s defense has been much-maligned down the stretch, frequently getting shelled in the final month of the season. The Tigers’ first game against Mississippi State this season was one such performance, with the Bulldogs’ Josh Hubbard igniting for 46 points in a big 91-85 win in Starkville. However, that script was rolled back for the SEC Tournament rematch.

Not only did Auburn hold Hubbard to 22 as opposed to 46, but the Tigers held the Bulldogs to just 61 total points on the day on 39 percent shooting. Auburn forced 11 turnovers, off of which it scored 14 points. The defense was tighter, cleaner, and more disciplined than much of what Tiger fans saw during February, a possible sign of hope for the remainder of the SEC Tournament.

steal + the flush 🔨 pic.twitter.com/1DdvucCEBd — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) March 11, 2026

Overton’s March Experience Loomed Large

Auburn brought in Overton from Texas Tech in the offseason, looking to increase its scoring ability with the addition. He played 34 minutes in the 2025 Big 12 Tournament Semifinal and 37 minutes in the 2025 Sweet 16 against Arkansas, scoring 20 and 12 points, respectively.

With the calendar back to March, Overton has been hot once again, this time for Auburn. The junior guard scored 26, 10, 21, and 24 points in the final four games of the regular season, and kept the pace up against Mississippi State. Overton scored 22 points on 8 of 19 shooting, including a 6-for-12 performance from behind the arc. He has been the Tigers’ leading scorer in three of the last five games, and continues to provide a needed spark.

i like this guy pic.twitter.com/SEsHVV6hTr — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) March 11, 2026

If Auburn is going to keep winning in Nashville, Overton and fellow guard Tahaad Pettiford will need to continue playing together and leading the scoring, keeping opposing defenses off balance.