Takeaways from Auburn's Impressive Bounce Back Win over St. John's
The Auburn Tigers walked out of Michelob Ultra Arena Tuesday night with their heads held low. No. 7 Michigan routed the Tigers by 30 points, and they didn’t have an easy game to follow, as they’d be taking on Rick Pitino’s 14th-ranked St. John’s.
The Tigers didn’t seem to let their struggles in the Michigan game affect their play against St. John’s, though, as they took down the Red Storm with a final score of 85-74.
Here’s a look at some key factors that the Tigers can be thankful for as they head back to the Plains.
Big Time Players Make Big Time Plays
At the beginning of the season, fans feared that “Big Game Haad,” or Tahaad Pettiford, had been left behind in 2024, but he made his case Wednesday night against the Red Storm. Pettiford managed 27 points on over 50 percent shooting, including three from 3-point range.
He also led the Tigers in steals with three.
Pettiford wasn’t alone, either. Keyshawn Hall made his grand return to the spotlight after a lackluster performance against Michigan, putting together an impressive 20 points, complemented by eight rebounds and four assists.
The Tigers are definitely on to a winner with the combo of Pettiford and Hall, who’ll be the top of the scouting report for any team destined to take on the Tigers in 2025.
Team Play Wins Games
In the Tigers’ 30-point loss to Michigan, Steven Pearl’s squad managed just three assists, something Pearl was clear that needed to change if the Tigers were to get back on their feet and move in the right direction.
Whatever he said to the squad clearly worked, as team play won the day on Wednesday. The Tigers strung together 16 total assists, coming in the form of pass-and-shoot plays, impressive cross-court finds and even a highlight assist from Hall, who went behind his back to find KeShawn Murphy for an easy bucket.
Kevin Overton, who’s struggled throughout the beginning of the season, led the Tigers in assists with five, tacking on 12 points and two steals for good measure. If the Tigers can keep up this level of team production and selflessness, they’ll be well-poised to take on even the highest-ranked of teams.
Swiper Swiped
One of the most standout factors of Auburn’s defense against St. John’s was the team’s nine steals, nearly all of which were quickly turned into fast-break points. Pettiford led the pickpocketing with three steals, though Murphy followed closely behind with two.
The Red Storm were otherwise sure-handed, turning the ball over just five times, so the Tigers' nine steals forced Rick Pitino’s squad into panic mode. Another factor the Tigers cleaned up against St. John’s was points off of turnovers, as Steven Pearl’s squad bested the Red Storm in that stat, 20-13.
Auburn basketball will get some time off to rest and perhaps enjoy some turkey before heading back home to the Plains to take on the No. 23 NC State.