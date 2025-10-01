Entire Auburn Roster to Stay for 2025–26 Season Despite Bruce Pearl's Departure
When coach Bruce Pearl stepped aside on Sept. 22, every player Auburn's men's basketball roster would, theoretically, have both the motive and the means to enter the transfer portal.
However, it appears no one is going to budge.
The Tigers' entire roster has elected to stay put for the 2026 season and not enter the transfer portal, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. That includes guard Tahaad Pettiford—one of the nation's most effective freshmen a year ago—and all of his Auburn teammates.
Pettiford and company will play for Steven Pearl, the Tigers' new coach and Bruce's 38-year-old son. Steven, a reserve forward at Tennessee under his father, has worked with Auburn in some form or fashion for over a decade.
The Tigers went 32–6—the team's best record since 1999—in 2025, Bruce's last season. Auburn reached the Final Four before losing 79–73 to conference rival Florida.
This year's Tigers team is scheduled to open its season on Nov. 3 at home against Bethune-Cookman.