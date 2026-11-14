Takeaways from Auburn’s Loss To Arizona: Three D’s



In their biggest matchup of the season so far, the Auburn Tigers lost to the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats on Friday, 80-69. The loss drops Steven Pearl’s squad to 2-1 on the season, and though the score may look like the Wildcats ran away with the game, the Tigers’ performance for most of the matchup was actually quite strong, inspiring confidence in the program’s future.

There is a lot we can take away from this matchup, but the three things that stand out to me the most can be summed up with three key D’s–let’s break it down.

Defense

It didn’t take long for the Tigers to prove that defense would be a hallmark aspect of this game, as the Wildcats took a full two minutes to score their first points, during which the Tigers managed to start strong with a block and a steal. On that point, the Tigers managed a total of 13 blocks throughout the matchup, their most in a game this season, as well as 12 steals.

Narcisse Ngoy, rather unsurprisingly, led the team in blocks with six, though both Thomas Dowd and Adam Olsen found their way into the conversation with two blocks each. Kevin Overton, Caleb Williams, and Bukky Oboye also each recorded a block.

Kevin Overton led the Tigers in steals, pickpocketing the Wildcats on five different occasions, while Adam Olsen complemented his two blocks with two steals. Top-level defense made the Tigers a force to be reckoned with early, even when shots weren’t falling, and that’s a trend that will need to continue as the Tigers prepare for the grind of SEC play.

Discipline

There are still quite a few aspects that need cleaning up, though, as the Tigers struggled with fouls, turnovers and missed free throws all throughout the matchup, leaving quite a few points on the board while giving the Wildcats several opportunities to swing momentum in their favor.

In total, the Tigers turned over the ball 10 times, their most since their win over Southeastern Louisiana, which fans may remember as a game that started off quite shakily for the Tigers. The Tigers also found themselves in foul trouble fairly consistently throughout the game, totaling 21 team fouls, though no Tiger fouled out in the matchup.

Many coaches would tell you that the miscue that haunts them the most is missing free throws–quite literally leaving free points off the board–and the Tigers missed eight of their 20 opportunities from the charity stripe against the Wildcats, while Arizona managed to make 18 of 22 attempts.

The good news for Tigers fans is that all of these aspects are fixable with the right coaching and discipline, though it is worth noting that these issues have now persisted across two seasons.

Depth

Last season, the Tigers struggled to find consistent production from off the bench, but this year’s numbers appear almost reminiscent of the 2024 squad, as the Tigers’ bench production has continued to look quite strong over the course of the season.

Against the Wildcats, the Tigers’ bench totaled 34 points, just half a point shy of making up for half of the Tigers’ total points scored. Of the group, standouts included Adam Olsen, who ranked second on the team in points with 12, George Kimble, who had seven points and Owen Freeman, who managed eight.

The Tigers’ depth should continue to help them significantly over the course of the season, especially when key starters like Tahaad Pettiford, who shot 4-for-14 against the Wildcats, and Kevin Overton, who was 2-for-13, are off their game.

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