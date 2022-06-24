Twitter reacts to the Orlando Magic passing on Jabari Smith

Smith was the projected favorite to go first overall to the Magic, but fell to the Houston Rockets at No. 3.

Former Auburn star Jabari Smith Jr. was selected third overall by the Houston Rockets after being projected to go first to the Orlando Magic.

Smith will join the Rockets, who posted the worst record in the NBA (20-62) in 2021. He will play alongside Jalen Green, a former Auburn prospect who committed to the G League over the Tigers.

Twitter was shocked when the selection was announced by NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Some of them are priceless. Here are some of the reactions.

The Twittersphere does not seem pleased with Orlando's selection, as the Magic were slated for weeks to take Smith at the top. It should also be noted that Paolo Banchero never worked out with Orlando. Surprisingly, Jabari Smith never worked out with he Rockets, be cause he believed that he would not fall below the second overall pick.

Still, Tiger fans should be pleased. This is Auburn basketball's highest draft pick in program history, a pick above Chuck Person, who went No. 4 in the 1986 draft. This is history.

Smith averaged 16.9 points per game in his one and only season with the Auburn Tigers, earning SEC Freshman of the Year and consensus All-American honors. He is Auburn's fourth draft pick of the Bruce Pearl era (Chuma Okeke in 2019, Isaac Okoro in 2020, Sharife Cooper and JT Thor in 2021).

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube