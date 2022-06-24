Houston Rockets pick Jabari Smith No. 3 overall in 2022 NBA Draft

History has been made.

The Houston Rockets have selected Jabari Smith from Auburn University as the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The Orlando Magic chose Paolo Banchero from Duke first overall, and the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Chet Holmgren was selected second.

The 6-foot-10 forward from Tyrone, Georgia exploded onto the college basketball scene last season, averaging 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Auburn Tigers while also shooting a team-leading 42% from three. Smith is the first player in Auburn basketball history to be taken No. 2 overall.

Smith's versatility and size commanded the attention of scouts and media alike. Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo put it best in a recent piece explaining why the former Auburn Tiger should have gone first overall.

"At its root, modern NBA basketball is a constant battle for space, which breeds open shots. Offenses are designed to create and manipulate it, and defenses are working to erase it," Woo notes in his article.

"Most players still need to operate within the confines of the space they’re afforded, and the best ones find ways to put the ball in the basket when there’s a crowd. Of the draft’s projected top three picks—at least, in my opinion—Smith’s ability to score over the top gives him the best chance to accomplish all those things at a high level."

While Jabari Smith might not be the most aggressive player off the dribble, his smooth jump shot combined with his height makes him an incredibly difficult defensive assignment. His ability to score at all three levels make him a valuable asset in today's "Pace and Space" NBA offense.

A strong work ethic is what has brought Smith to this point. Countless hours spent during high school perfecting his craft. Doing the little things when nobody is watching. “I feel like it’s my duty to work while the camera’s on me, while the camera’s not on me,” Smith told The Ringer. “And just always keep working. … I just want to be the best,” Jabari says. “I don’t wanna be better necessarily than anybody, or nothing like that, because I don’t know if that’s what God has planned for me, but I just want to maximize me.”

It's the little details, the sacrificed time, the moments when the lights aren't on that differentiate the greats from the rest of the crowd. And in the end, hard work pays off.

“I love winning and enjoying that with my teammates,” Smith said. “I love everything that contributes to winning, playing defense and making those little plays that some people just don’t want to make so that is what I like to do.”

Jabari guided Auburn to a 28-6 record and an outright SEC regular season title for the first time since 1998. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl claims that Smith is the best jump shooter he's seen in college over the last 20 years.

