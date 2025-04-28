USC Trojans Land Former Auburn Tigers Guard From Portal
Former Auburn Tigers’ guard Chad Baker-Mazara has now transferred to his fifth school in his collegiate career. The guard has transferred to USC. Baker-Mazara had, for the first time, spent more than one year at a college, doing so at Auburn. He has one year of eligibility left, and he has decided he will spend it with the Trojans.
Baker-Mazara announced his commitment on his personal X account.
There may have been a few reasons why Baker-Mazara decided to transfer from the Tigers who are coming off their second Final Four run in program history, one he helped in. However, one has stood out recently. That could be the addition of Keyshawn Hall from the UCF Knights. Hall was one of the best players in the Big 12 this past season and received a NIL deal in the range of $2.5 to $3 million from the Tigers.
Right before that, Baker-Mazara had signed a new deal with the Tigers that was in the range of $1.1 million. According to Fly War Eagle, feeling that he deserved at least as much as Hall, Baker-Mazara demanded to be paid as much. The Tigers declined which led to him entering the transfer portal. Auburn informed him that whatever program does add him, a portion of the money will have to be paid to the Tigers for breaking the contract he signed. His NIL deal with USC hasn’t been announced yet.
In Baker-Mazara’s last season with the Tigers, he averaged 12.3 points, three rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game in what was easily the most difficult conference in college basketball a season ago. As he moves to the Big Ten with the Trojans, he will likely be one of the better playmakers on the team. If his goal is to increase his draft stock, it may just work.