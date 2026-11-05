What Stood Out in Auburn Basketball's Season-Opening Win Over SE Louisiana

Auburn basketball got started on the right foot for its 2026-27 season, taking down Southeastern Louisiana 92-59 at the Neville Arena on Wednesday night.

Head coach Steven Pearl’s group showed plenty of strides in the win, looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament after missing out in his inaugural season. However, we were able to get a good look at the identity of this team heading into the first of at least 30 regular-season games this season.

Here’s what stood out in Wednesday’s victory.

Elite Shot Blocking Frontcourt

Last season, Auburn was in the bottom half of rebounds and blocked shots per game in the first year under Pearl. After watching 40 minutes of this year’s team, it looks like that’s going to change moving forward.

The Tigers had 11 blocked shots on Wednesday, mostly spearheaded by transfers Bukky Oboye, Narcisse Ngoy and Thomas Dowd. Oboye, a Santa Clara transfer, stole the show early, with four first-half blocks and finishing with five. Dowd and Ngoy each had a pair in the win.

Pearl’s group also outrebounded the Lions 50-37, and that trio, along with a few others, played a major part in that.

Auburn’s size was apparent on Wednesday in its first official game of the season. If it can take over games down the stretch, especially in SEC play, it could make for an exciting year down low on the Plains.

Backcourt Depth Shines

We knew that Tahaad Pettiford and Kevin Overton were the marquee players in the Tigers’ backcourt, returning from last season. However, it was the bench pieces who all had strong showings in the opening win. The bench, as a whole, scored 38 points on Wednesday.

Fifth-year Kolby King had 12 points and seven rebounds in 14 minutes, also recording two steals in his limited action. Vanderbilt transfer George Kimble III added a pair of steals and 10 points in 15 minutes. Even true freshman Caleb Williams got in on the fun, recording three steals and seven points during the contest.

"I thought our bench did a great job coming in and giving us quality minutes,” Pearl said postgame.

Last season, Auburn’s backcourt went only as far as Pettiford and Overton could take them. It looks like the duo will have a little more help and experience to aid the effort on both ends of the floor this year.

Tahaad Pettiford Picks Up Right Where He Left Off

Many believed that the Tigers’ best news over the course of the offseason was the return of their star point guard. It didn’t take long for him to show why that was the case.

After missing his first eight shots, Pettiford scored 13 points in the last eight minutes of the first half, including two acrobatic and-1s and a near half-court shot at the horn to close out the opening frame on a 19-4 run for Auburn. The Tigers pushed their lead to 14 points despite being neck-and-neck throughout the half.

Found his groove 📈👀 pic.twitter.com/5yt277Hgh3 — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) November 5, 2026

Pettiford would finish with 18 points and four assists in the win. I don’t think that will be the last time we see that type of microwave out of the New Jersey native, who will look to take another step in his third season in college basketball, with talks of the NBA Draft looming after this year.

Auburn is back in action against Appalachian State next Monday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. Central from the Neville Arena.

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