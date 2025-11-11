What to Expect in Auburn Basketball's Game Against Wofford
While the Auburn Tigers are expected to defeat Wofford, this game’s real value lies in offering Auburn a practical chance to refine their execution and test new strategies under live-game conditions. Although it is a pay game, it provides the Tigers with 40 minutes to work on elements that are difficult to replicate in practice.
Given these factors, what should Auburn expect to gain and accomplish against the Terriers?
Disorder
New head coach Kevin Giltner accepted the role on September 25 after Kevin Perry was fired for providing impermissible benefits. While this sounds severe, Perry only helped six players find off-campus housing and gave them meal cards, each worth less than $110. This firing followed the Terriers' conference championship win and Perry’s five-year contract extension.
Now Giltner leads a roster he did not assemble. In two games, Wofford has used just ten players, leaving Auburn facing a team with little identity. Team chemistry should be lacking; Wofford averaged 14.5 turnovers in their opening games.
The Tigers can work on reading passing lanes and running in transition, since the Terriers will struggle to keep up. Distraction and watching a beloved coach leave sinks team moral. What little fight the Terriers exhibit early will dissipate just as fast.
Long Rebounds
Wofford shoots just 22.4 percent from 3-point territory. Their guards rebound well but lack speed to cut off drives, leading to fast breaks whenever Auburn pushes the pace. Tahaad Pettiford could reach double-digit assists in under 25 minutes. With his vision, he easily finds teammates on the break, like Keyshawn Hall, who leads the team, averaging 26.5 points per game after the first 80 minutes of play.
Everyone Plays
Wofford should not stay competitive in this matchup. Besides the rare fortunate shot, Auburn remains in control. Rotating the entire bench makes sense. By the 16-minute mark, coach Steven Pearl can cycle the roster for game experience. For example, freshman Kaden Magwood, who is probably tenth or eleventh in the rotation, would benefit from ten minutes with the chance to operate in space.
Overview
For the Tigers, this matchup serves primarily as a true game-like scrimmage, allowing the team to sharpen execution, develop chemistry, and build momentum ahead of more competitive opponents.
While the outcome should not be in doubt, the game’s importance stems from these developmental opportunities. Auburn should win decisively, ideally remaining healthy and focused for Sunday’s clash with the Houston.